Sudan: African Development Bank approves $21.783 million grant for roll out of solar-powered irrigation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank’s Board of Directors ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) has approved a grant to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the country’s West Kordofan and North Kordofan states. The project will enable farmers’ adoption of renewable energy technology through the installation of 1,170 photovoltaic (PV) irrigation pumps,… Read more […]

The African Development Bank’s Board of Directors ([AfDB.org](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



