Sudan: African Development Bank approves $60 million loan to support Elnefeidi Group’s agricultural expansion.

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board of Directors has approved a $60m loan to Elnefeidi Group Holding Company to help finance its long-term agriculture and food expansion programme. The planned expansion includes increasing agricultural productivity, enhancing related infrastructure, food processing and distribution. It will directly contribute in developing Sudan’s livestock value… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/sudan-african-development-bank-approves-60-mill...
