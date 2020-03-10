Sudan: African Development Bank signs first private sector loan, DAL Group to receive up to $75 million

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has signed an agreement with DAL Group, one of Sudan’s largest conglomerates, for the provision of up to $75 million to improve food security and household incomes in the country. The agreement is the Bank’s first private sector loan to the East African nation. The agreement was signed on Thursday, […]

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has signed an agreement with DAL Group, one of Sudan’s largest conglomerates, for the provision of u...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...