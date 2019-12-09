Alwihda Info
Sudan: Council adopts conclusions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Council today adopted conclusions on Sudan, recognising the historic opportunity that Sudan’s political transition offers to work towards a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country. The conclusions highlight that Sudan’s success remains crucial for stability in the Horn of Africa and the wider region and reaffirm EU’s commitment, as a key partner, to accompanying Sudan […]

