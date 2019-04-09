Sudan: Government mounts lethal offensive against protesters killing nine, blocking food and water

Nine people have been reportedly killed in Sudan since protesters began a sit-in at the military’s headquarters in Khartoum on 6 April, with police and security forces using excessive force to try and disperse protesters calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down, Amnesty International has learned. “The Sudanese authorities must stop firing at protesters […]

