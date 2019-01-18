Sudan: Security forces continue deadly onslaught on protestors and medical personnel

Sudan’s security forces must stop their ongoing deadly onslaught on protesters and medical personnel, Amnesty International said today following the death of a doctor, a man and a child from gunshot wounds inflicted during the 17 January protests in Khartoum’s Burri district. The organization also received reports of further raids of medical facilities by security […]

Sudan’s security forces must stop their ongoing deadly onslaught on protesters and medical personnel, Amnesty Internation...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...