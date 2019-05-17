Sudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

The UN Secretary-General has commended the progress made so far between Sudan’s military leaders and opposition forces towards agreeing a timetable for a return to civilian rule, following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir just over a month ago. On Tuesday, the Transitional Military Council and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, announced they […]

The UN Secretary-General has commended the progress made so far between Sudan’s military leaders and opposition forces towa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...