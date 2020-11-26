Supply Chain 4.0 – What is next for digital solutions in Agritech? Islamic Development Bank and International Islami c Trade Finance Corporation Discuss Agritech Digital Solutions in 2nd Agritech Webinar

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://www.ITFC-IDB.org) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) (Agriculture Division) in collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH) recently hosted a webinar entitled “Agritech Digital Solutions”, covering how fourth industrial revolution (4IR) innovations can drive sustainable change across agribusiness value chains. With… Read more on https://itfc.africa-newsroom.com/press/supply-chain-40–what-is-next-for-digital-so...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...