Tailor Made: New Hope for Migrants Returning… and their Communities

Faso Danfani, a very fashionable fabric in Burkina Fasoâ—âit’s a traditional fabric made from Burkinabé cotton. Tiraogo*, a newly-qualified Burkinabé tailor, crafts it accessories for his countrymen and countrywomen. The young Burkinabé is back home now, but he once had ambitions of a life far away from home and embarked upon a journey that took […]

Faso Danfani, a very fashionable fabric in Burkina Fasoâ—âit’s a traditional fabric made from Burkinabé cotton. Tiraogo*, a newly-qualified ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...