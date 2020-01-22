Talented squad named for South Africa (SA) Rugby Academy alignment camp

Four 2019 Junior Springbok World Rugby U20 Championship players and another 10 who travelled to Georgia with the SA U19 team in December were included in a 19-man squad invited to the first of four SA Rugby Academy alignment camps in Stellenbosch in February. Celimpilo Gumede (flanker), fondly known as “Brick” by his team-mates, Emile […]

