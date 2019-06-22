Tanzania: Authorities rushing to pass bill to further repress human rights

Tanzania’s parliament this afternoon begun deliberating a bill which, if passed into law, would have dire implications for human rights in the country, said Amnesty International. The Bill – The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments No. 3 of 2019), made public on 19 June and being debated under a ‘certificate of urgency’ to speed up its […]

