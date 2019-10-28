Tanzania: Climate of Fear, Censorship as Repression Mounts

[Tanzania](https://www.hrw.org/africa/tanzania-and-zanzibar)’s repression of the media, human rights defenders, and opposition parties has intensified since 2015, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in two separate reports today. Both reports found that President John Magufuli’s government has adopted or enforced a raft of repressive laws that stifle independent journalism and severely… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/tanzania-climate-of-fear-censorship-as-repression...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...