Tanzania: Second journalist arrested in a month must be released unconditionally

Responding to the arrest of journalist Joseph Gandye, who had been investigating allegations of brutality by the Tanzanian police, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Joan Nyanyuki said: “Joseph Gandye is a respected journalist who had been investigating allegations of serious human rights violations such as torture and other […]

Responding to the arrest of journalist Joseph Gandye, who had been investigating allegations of brutality by the Tan...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...