“Tanzania will continue to uphold one-China policy, recognize Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and respect China’s principle of ‘one country, two systems'”, Director of Tanzania Information Services Department (Maelezo) and Chief Government Spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbasi spoke to Xinhua News Agency on Thursday. “And we believe the Taiwan issue should be left to […]

“Tanzania will continue to uphold one-China policy, recognize Taiwan is an inaliena...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...