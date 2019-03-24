Tax reform, digitisation key to financing development

Africa must digitise its economies, broaden its tax base, prevent further deterioration of fiscal and debt positions, and aim for double-digit growth to achieve the UN 2030 global goals (SDGs), and the AU Agenda 2063 according to the 2019 Economic Report on Africa released today at the Conference of Ministers. This year’s Economic Report on […]

Africa must digitise its economies, broaden its tax base, prevent further deterioration of fiscal and debt positions, and aim for double-digit gr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...