|
TCHAD
Tchad : Dr. Mahamat Ahmat Haggar à coeur ouvert dans un entretien
Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 15 Juillet 2022
VIDÉO. Dr. mahamat Ahmat Haggar, président du Centre culturel pour la recherche et les études africaines (CCREAA), est l'invité de Ousman Ali Ousman.
Dans la même rubrique :
Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)
|
A NE PAS MANQUER
TRIBUNE & DEBATS
POINT DE VUE - 14/07/2022 - Info Alwihda
"Le terrorisme n'a pas de nationalité, ni d’ethnicité, ni de religion. FETO menace l'humanité toute entière"