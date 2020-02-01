Alwihda Info
“Teach them smart solutions,” says out-of-the-box thinker Monique Ntumngia, founder of Green Girls, at 2020 African Economic Outlook launch


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


African governments must foster innovation and provide hands-on education solutions to young people if the continent is to beat the challenges of the next decade and meet global development targets. “Reality on the ground and the statistics do not meet, they are on parallel lines. There’s more of cram work in our educational system than […]

