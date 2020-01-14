EVENT: Please join us on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 4:00pm for a telephonic press briefing with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Mr. Cairncross will provide a briefing about MCC’s current portfolio in Africa, as well as previewing his upcoming trip to Kenya and Mozambique from January 20 – 25, 2020. […]

