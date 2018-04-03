Telephonic Press Briefing with U.S. Ambassador to Niger Eric P. Whitaker and a U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) Senior Representative to discuss the upcoming SOCAF-Sponsored Flintlock 2018 Joint Military Exercise in Niger

EVENT: Please join us on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 13:30 GMT|14:30 WAT|15:30SAST for a telephonic press briefing with Eric Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to Niger, and a SOCAFRICA military official. They will discuss our multiform efforts to reinforce development, security, and diplomatic efforts in Niger, including the Flintlock program. Niger has become increasingly vulnerable to […]

