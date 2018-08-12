Temenos and AUC Venture Lab team up to accelerate fintech innovation in Egypt

The Venture lab at The American University in Cairo (AUC Venture Lab) (http://Schools.AUCEgypt.edu/business/aucvlab/), the leading university-based startup accelerator in Africa and the MENA region, and Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, have announced their intention to collaborate and strengthen the fintech ecosystem in Cairo. Temenos will support financial innovation… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/temenos-and-auc-venture-lab-team-up-to-accele...
