Statement by Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga In relation to the car bomb terror attacks in central Cairo, Egypt on August 4 (local time) which caused a large number of casualties, Japan expresses its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the injured. Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan […]

