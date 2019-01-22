The 2019 Enterprise Cup has been expanded to five weeks. The expansion brings in a total of 24 teams: sixteen are 2017/2018 KRU Championship Clubs and the last four Kenya Cup teams as per the 2018 Enterprise Cup ranking. These are the sides that will participate in the preliminary round on the 2 nd of […]

