The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism, OCP Africa team up to increase access to fertilizers in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Octobre 2020


The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) has approved the participation of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) (www.AfDB.org/en/affm) in a $4 million partial trade credit guarantee with OCP Africa, a subsidiary of the OCP Group ([www.OCPAfrica.com](http://www.ocpafrica.com/)). The project will reduce potential risks along the agricultural value chain, and improve… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-africa-fertilizer-financing-mechanism...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


