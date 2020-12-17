Alwihda Info
The African Development Bank Appoints Ms. Aissa Touré, Country Manager, Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2020


An economist and development expert, Aissa Touré, the Country Manager designated for Rwanda, a Senegalese national, brings to the Bank over 25 years of experience, working in three continents and 12 countries for 5 international organizations. Aissa’s work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, among others. She brings… […]

