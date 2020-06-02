The African Energy Chamber welcomes the appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Sothern Africa

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) welcomes the new appointment of BP Southern Africa’s new CEO, Taelo Mojapelo. Mojapelo succeeds Priscillah Mabelane who was notably the first woman in South Africa’s oil history to head up a multinational company. The appointment is an encouraging step towards promoting the inclusion of women in leadership positions in the […]

