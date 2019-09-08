The African Union Commission, AUDA-NEPAD and OCP Group Deepen Collaboration to Develop Agriculture in Africa

The African Union Commission, together with the African Union’s Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD, and OCP Group (https://www.OCPGroup.ma), a leading global producer of fertilizers, are pleased to strengthen their partnership to support the development of the African Agricultural Sector through the signature of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by HE Josefa Leonel… […]

The African Union Commission, together with the African Union’s Development Agency, AUD...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...