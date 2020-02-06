Alwihda Info
The African region reinforces preparedness for novel coronavirus


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Février 2020


While, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in the African region, the World Health Organization (WHO) is strengthening its support to countries in the detection and management of suspect cases and in ensuring a robust response, should a first case be detected. The continent has close ties with China, which lies at […]

