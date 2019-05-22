Alwihda Info
The Algerian Rugby Federation, officially accepted as an affiliate member of World Rugby


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The young Algerian rugby federation formed in 2015, and who joined Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) in December 2016 filed its application in 2018 with World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org). After a favorable decision from the World Rugby Council last September, yesterday marked the last step in the process with the executive committee’s vote. This was done and Algeria […]

