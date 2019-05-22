The Algerian Rugby Federation, officially accepted as an affiliate member of World Rugby

The young Algerian rugby federation formed in 2015, and who joined Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) in December 2016 filed its application in 2018 with World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org). After a favorable decision from the World Rugby Council last September, yesterday marked the last step in the process with the executive committee’s vote. This was done and Algeria […]
