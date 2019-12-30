Alwihda Info
The Apapa-Oshodi road will last for 40 years when completed, Dangote


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As part of Dangote (https://www.Dangote.com/) Industries Limited’s commitment to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Group President/CE of Dangote, Aliko Dangote took the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on an inspection tour of the 35-kilometer Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki-Ojota highway currently under construction by Dangote Industries Limited. The work began in 2018, as part of a bargain… […]

