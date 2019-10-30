The Chinese Embassy and Kigali today signed an Agreement of Cooperation

On October 29th, 2019, H.E. RAO Hongwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with Mr. Jean Charles KANAMUGIRE, Managing Director of Kigali Today, and Mr. Charles KWIZERA, the Chief Editor. They exchanged views on enhancing the media cooperation between the two sides and signed an agreement. Ambassador RAO said, the present China-Rwanda bilateral relations are […]

On October 29th, 2019, H.E. RAO Hongwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, met with Mr. Jean Charles KANAMUGIRE, Managing Di...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...