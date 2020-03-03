The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s last Ebola patient discharged

The last Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was discharged today from a treatment centre in the north-eastern town of Beni. With no more confirmed cases, a 42-day countdown to declaring the end of the world’s second-deadliest Ebola epidemic began on 2 March. Although the patient has been allowed to leave, […]

The last Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was discharged today from a treatment centre in the north-eastern town of Beni. With no...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...