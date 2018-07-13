The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and National Youth Development Agency to Host the BRICS Youth Ministers Meeting and BRICS Youth Summit

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will host the BRICS Youth Ministers meeting and BRICS Youth Summit at the Zebula Estate, Bela Bela, Limpopo Province from 16 to 20 July 2018. The activities will commence with a BRICS Youth Summit from the 16-18 July 2018. The meeting […]

