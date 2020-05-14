Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The ELMA Group of Foundations Commits ZAR 2 Billion to COVID-19 Response in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2020


[The ELMA Group of Foundations](http://www.elmaphilanthropies.org/) (https://www.ELMAPhilanthropies.org/) has announced a commitment of ZAR 2 billion to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on under-resourced and vulnerable communities in Africa. A minimum of ZAR 500 million of this commitment is for South Africa, and includes an immediate contribution by [The ELMA South Africa Foundation](https://www.elmaphilanthropies.org/south-africa)… Read more […]

[The ELMA Group of Foundatio...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 15 nouveaux cas et un total de 42 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 15 nouveaux cas et un total de 42 décès

Tchad : à N'Djamena, des nouveaux dispositifs d'hygiène dans des marchés Tchad : à N'Djamena, des nouveaux dispositifs d'hygiène dans des marchés 13/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décès de Douga Ahmat Fathi, maire du 2ème Arrondissement de N’Djamena

13/05/2020

Tchad : polémique autour de l'heure de rupture du jeûne à Abéché

13/05/2020

Tchad : décès du maire de Mao, Mouta Mbodou Choukou

13/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Kélo, des prêches radios pour sensibiliser pendant le Ramadan
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 12/05/2020 - Hisseine Abdoulaye

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus

Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique 10/05/2020 - ANA PR Wire

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi