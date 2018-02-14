Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Economy of Illicit Trade in West Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Some USD 50 billion leaves Africa each year in illicit financial flows – more than the continent receives in development aid – in a vicious cycle that aggravates poverty and insecurity and enriches criminal networks. The OECD will launch a new report, Illicit Financial Flows: The economy of Illicit Trade in West Africa, on Tuesday […]

Some USD 50 billion leaves Africa each year in illicit financial flows – more than the continent receives in development aid – in a vicious cycle that aggr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 14 Février 2018 - 18:01 Experts expect Fall Armyworm may spread throughout South Africa

Mercredi 14 Février 2018 - 17:53 Improving Livestock Health in South Sudan

Mercredi 14 Février 2018 - 17:38 World Health Organization moves to contain Nigeria’s Lassa fever outbreak

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/02/2018

Tchad : de la neige au milieu du désert ?

Tchad : de la neige au milieu du désert ?

Une panoplie de mesures pour accroitre les recettes de l’État tchadien Une panoplie de mesures pour accroitre les recettes de l’État tchadien 11/02/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Hassan Sylla annonce un chèque d'un milliard FCFA pour le ministère de la santé

14/02/2018

Tchad : de la neige au milieu du désert ?

14/02/2018

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles

14/02/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 11/02/2018 - Freeman Djido

La puissance de l’impuissant

La puissance de l’impuissant

R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs 06/02/2018 - APO

ANALYSE - 13/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Naturalisation française : la jurisprudence en faveur des handicapés étrangers

Naturalisation française : la jurisprudence en faveur des handicapés étrangers

Abidjan se positionne déjà comme un hub sous-régional Abidjan se positionne déjà comme un hub sous-régional 07/02/2018 - Pape NDIAYE

REACTION - 30/01/2018 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? 27/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.