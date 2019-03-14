The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Pretoria takes part in the Francophone Festival 2019

The Francophonie Festival has been organized in South Africa since 2010 at the initiative of the French Embassy in South Africa and the Alliance Française in Pretoria in cooperation with the countries of the Francophone and Francophic communities, members and associates, of the International Organization of Francophonie. This year, the following countries took part in […]

