The End of Social Conventions and the Coronavirus

For weeks, investors and the business community have been rattled by massive disruptions to global supply chains, as factories shut down in China. Everyone from BMW and Mercedes to Apple are feeling the squeeze on account of the coronavirus. But economies and businesses are not the only ones dealing with disruption. Social conventions are adjusting […]

For weeks, investors and the business community have been rattled by massive disruptions to global supply chains, as factories shut down ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...