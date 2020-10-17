Alwihda Info
The End of the African Women’s Decade; Tracking Progress on Commitments


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Octobre 2020


Today marks a watershed moment in the African Union (AU) Gender Equality Calendar as we celebrate the 10th anniversary, and therefore, the end of the first African Women’s Decade (AWD) on Grassroots Approach to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment 2010-2020, that was adopted on 15 October, 2010 in Nairobi, Kenya. The celebrations are particularly significant […]

