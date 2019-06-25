“The Enduring Partnership between the United States and South Africa” Speech by Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy

By U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy at The University of the Witwatersrand As prepared [Thank you Deputy Vice Chancellor Vilakazi for the introduction. I’m grateful to you and to everyone at Wits University and the African Centre for the Study of the United States for hosting today’s event. And thanks […]

By U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy at The University of the Witwatersrand As prepared [Thank you Deputy Vice Chancellor ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...