The European Union launches an innovative new tool to leverage investments in Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The European Union officially launched its External Investment Plan (EIP) with the private sector in Kenya today. At an outreach workshop held with entrepreneurs in Nairobi, the EU brought together key institutions and individuals that can take advantage of the many opportunities presented by the EIP. The External Investment Plan will play a vital role […]

