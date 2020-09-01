Alwihda Info
The Future of Cloud Computing: Moving at the Speed of Business (By Patrick Ndegwa)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Août 2020


By Patrick Ndegwa, Business Sales Lead for SEACOM (https://SEACOM.com/) East Africa There’s been a definite shift around the discussion about the cloud in Africa. Businesses now accept that the future of organising, processing and presenting their data is in the cloud. And with services like cloud-based email, many companies are already using this innovative technology […]

