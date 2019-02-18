The Gambia’s National Day (Statement by Michael R. Pompeo)

Press Statement by Michael R. Pompeo On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of The Gambia as you celebrate the 54th anniversary of your independence on February 18. We remain committed to a strong partnership with The Gambia and look forward to continued cooperation on efforts to promote democracy, good governance, and […]

