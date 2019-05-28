Alwihda Info
The Government of Japan and WHO donate six ambulances to boost health service delivery in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mai 2019


Six new ambulances, donated this week (Tuesday, 28 May) to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of South Sudan by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Japan, are a vital boost to the Ministry’s efforts to increase access to health care services for its most vulnerable populations especially women and children. […]

