The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Executes its First Standalone LC Confirmation Transaction


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2020


The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ([www.ITFC-IDB.org](http://www.ITFC-idb.org)), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has advised and confirmed the first standalone Letter of Credit in favour of Groupe Chimique Tunisien in Tunisia under the recently approved LC Confirmation Facility. The LC which was issued by City Bank Ltd Bangladesh facilitated the timely… Read […]

