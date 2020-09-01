The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the Islamic Development Bank partner to Boost Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s and a network of African laboratories on COVID-19 Biomedical Research Program through IsDB Reverse Linkage Mecha

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (https://www.ITFC-IDB.org/) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against COVID-19 across a network of laboratories in several Sub-Saharan African countries. This intervention is facilitated through the IsDB Reverse… Read […]

