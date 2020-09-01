Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the Islamic Development Bank partner to Boost Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s and a network of African laboratories on COVID-19 Biomedical Research Program through IsDB Reverse Linkage Mecha


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Août 2020


The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (https://www.ITFC-IDB.org/) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against COVID-19 across a network of laboratories in several Sub-Saharan African countries. This intervention is facilitated through the IsDB Reverse… Read […]

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/08/2020

Tchad - COVID-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 2 guéris, 56 malades sous traitement

Tchad - COVID-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 2 guéris, 56 malades sous traitement

Tchad - Chikungunuya : "Il faut démystifier ça, ce n'est pas une malédiction" Tchad - Chikungunuya : "Il faut démystifier ça, ce n'est pas une malédiction" 31/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines par décret

31/08/2020

Tchad - baccalauréat : les travaux du jury progressent bien

31/08/2020

Tchad : le secrétaire d'État à la santé recadre tout le personnel d'un hôpital

31/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Kalzeube Payimi appelle à la mobilisation pour la protection de l'environnement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda