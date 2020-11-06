The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Launches Four-Part Documentary Series on West African Cotton Sector

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, will be releasing a series of four short documentaries on its extensive cotton sector trade finance and development interventions in West Africa. Called the White Gold Series, the documentary will air on CNBC Africa from 9 to 12 November […]

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), member o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...