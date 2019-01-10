The International Labour Organization (ILO) marks 100 Anniversary this Year

This year the International Labour Organization (ILO) marks its 100th anniversary – making it one of the oldest UN Agencies. To commemoratethe ILO Centenary an ambitious new interactive website named- [Our Story, Your Story](https://www.ilo.org/100/en/) available on this link; https://www.ilo.org/100/en/ was launched yesterday Wednesday 9thof January. The website takes visitors through the Organization’s… Read more on […]

This year the International Labour Organization (ILO) marks its 10...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...