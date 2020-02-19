The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Calls on the International Community for Urgent Action to Find Alternatives to Disembarkation in Libya

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is calling on the international community including the European Union to find an alternative safe disembarkation mechanism for migrants rescued fleeing Libya by boat after roughly 200 migrants were returned to Tripoli, hours after the city’s main port was heavily shelled on Tuesday. “Libya cannot wait,” says IOM Libya […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...