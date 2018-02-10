Alwihda Info
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Al Ammari as Acting CEO & General Manager following departure of Al Aboodi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Board of Directors of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)) named Mr. Mohammed Al Ammari as Acting CEO & General Manager, succeeding Mr. Khaled Al Aboodi, who has recently been appointed to lead the government-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC). “I am deeply honored to have […]

The Board of Directors of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



