The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Al Ammari as Acting CEO & General Manager following departure of Al Aboodi

The Board of Directors of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)) named Mr. Mohammed Al Ammari as Acting CEO & General Manager, succeeding Mr. Khaled Al Aboodi, who has recently been appointed to lead the government-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC). “I am deeply honored to have […]
