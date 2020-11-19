Alwihda Info
The Islamic Development Bank Group, in cooperation with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, organized a webinar on the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Investment Outlook


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Novembre 2020


The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (https://www.IsDB.org/) hosted a webinar on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global investment outlook, which was organized in collaboration between the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Country Strategy and Cooperation (CSC) Department, IsDB on 17th November 2020 to discuss the impact of […]

