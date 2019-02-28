The Kenya Rugby Union will host the 2019 Division 1A U20 Barthes Cup in Nairobi on the 1st to the 7th of April. The tournament will have four teams: Namibia, Tunisia, Kenya and Senegal battling it out for a chance to represent Africa in the Junior World Rugby Trophy Championship later in the year. Namibia […]
