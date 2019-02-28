Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The Kenya Rugby Union will host the 2019 Division 1A U20 Barthes Cup in Nairobi on the 1st to the 7th of April


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Kenya Rugby Union will host the 2019 Division 1A U20 Barthes Cup in Nairobi on the 1st to the 7th of April. The tournament will have four teams: Namibia, Tunisia, Kenya and Senegal battling it out for a chance to represent Africa in the Junior World Rugby Trophy Championship later in the year. Namibia […]

The Kenya Rugby Union will host the 2019 Division 1A U20 Barthes Cup in Nairobi on the 1st to the 7th of April. The tournament will have four teams: Namibia, Tunisia, Kenya and Sene...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 27 Février 2019 - 20:41 Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) Statement

Mercredi 27 Février 2019 - 20:09 MLK Slam Contest 2019 winners are known

Mercredi 27 Février 2019 - 19:41 Le Comité des Droits Économiques, Sociaux et Culturels examine le Rapport De Maurice

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/02/2019

Tchad : la protection de l'environnement au centre d'un atelier à N'Djamena

Tchad : la protection de l'environnement au centre d'un atelier à N'Djamena

Le président tchadien en visite officielle en Turquie Le président tchadien en visite officielle en Turquie 26/02/2019

Populaires

Un quatrième doctorat honoris causa pour Idriss Déby

27/02/2019

Le Tchad et la Turquie vont signer de nouveaux accords de coopération

27/02/2019

Le Tchad examine un cadre juridique des investissements

27/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le président tchadien en visite officielle en Turquie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE